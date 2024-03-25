5 DU students sued over attack on cop

Five students of Dhaka University have been sued for allegedly assaulting a police official in Shahbagh.

Selim Aktar, inspector of Economic Crime and Human Trafficking Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station yesterday.

The accused are Ratan Sarker, Sabbir, Shanto, Imran and Rajib, said Mostajirur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

According to the case, Inspector Selim had a dispute with the students near Aziz Super Market around 11:55am on March 20 as his bike hit one of the students.

During the altercation, the students beat him up, it added.

This correspondent could not contact the students despite repeated phone calls.