5-day remand for Abbas, Alal, 8-day for Sarwardi

Courts in Dhaka yesterday granted a five-day remand each for BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, and an eight-day remand for Lt Gen (retired) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi in separate cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin granted the remand for Abbas after he was arrested on Tuesday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station on October 28 over the death of a police constable.

Alal was also arrested in the same case.

Yesterday, the court also rejected their bail petitions

Meanwhile, the court also placed Sarwardi on an eight-day remand in a case over cheating people with a false identity, reports UNB.

A team of the DB police arrested him in Savar in a case filed with Paltan Police Station on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who claimed to be an "adviser to US President Joe Biden," at the DB office said, "Sarwardi brought me to the BNP party office to discuss their programme. They requested me to deliver a speech."

Arefy was detained at Dhaka airport on Sunday and is now being interrogated.