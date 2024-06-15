5 cops suspended over extortion from cattle laden trucks

Five policemen from Narayanganj were suspended today after allegations surfaced of their involvement in extortion from trucks transporting sacrificial animals for Eid.

In a press release, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) of police headquarters, said a recent report broadcasted on a TV channel accused police personnel of extortion from cattle transport trucks. The five accused were suspended immediately from Narayanganj district.

They are Sub-Inspector Sheikh Nazrul Islam of Rupganj Police Station, SI Mohammad Asaduzzaman from Narayanganj Police Lines, and Constables Nazir Sheikh, Jugal Mondal, and Tanvir Hossain Akash from the Police Lines.

The release said IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun reiterated that no members of Bangladesh Police would be spared if found involved in criminal activities. The force maintains a policy of "zero tolerance" towards such misconduct.

A probe committee has been formed led by Narayanganj district's additional police superintendent (crime) to investigate the matter. The committee will recommend departmental actions against those proven guilty based on its findings.

The statement said stringent measures would be taken if allegations of bribery at livestock markets during Eid or any form of harassment were found to be true.

Immediate actions will be taken against wrongdoers, it added.