5 cops suspended over extortion allegations

Five policemen from Narayanganj were suspended yesterday after a report broadcasted on a private TV channel accused them of extorting money from trucks transporting sacrificial animals for Eid.

They are Sub-Inspector Sheikh Nazrul Islam of Rupganj Police Station; and SI Md Asaduzzaman, and Constables Nazir Sheikh, Jugal Mondal, and Tanvir Hossain Akash of Narayanganj Police Lines.

In a press release, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media) of police headquarters, said IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun reiterated that no members of the Bangladesh Police would be spared if found involved in criminal activities. The force maintains a policy of "zero tolerance" towards such misconduct.

A probe committee has been formed, led by Narayanganj district's additional police superintendent (crime), to investigate the matter. The committee will recommend departmental actions based on its findings.

The statement said stringent measures would be taken if allegations of bribery at livestock markets during Eid or any form of harassment were found to be true.

Immediate actions will be taken against wrongdoers, it added.