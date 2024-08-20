5 cops including Wari DC sued in student murder case

Five police officials including Deputy Commissioner (Wari Zone) Mohammad Iqbal Hassan were sued today for the death of Imam Hasan Taim, a student of Narayanganj Adamjee Nagar MW College, in the capital's Jatrabari area on July 20.

The other accused are Additional Deputy Commissioner (Wari Zone) Shakil Mohammad Shamim, its Assistant Commissioner Tanjeel Ahmed, Jatrabari Police Station's Officer-in-charge Zakir Hossain and its Sub-inspector Shahdat Ali.

Victim Imam was son of Mainal Hossain Bhuiyan, a sub-inspector who is now posted to Razarbagh Police Lines.

Imam's mother Parvin Akhter filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahmed.

In her complaint, the complainant said her son went to have tea at Kazla at Jatrabari during the curfew relax time between 12:00pm and 2:30pm on July 20 where he was shot dead as per direction of DC, ADC and AC.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded statement of the complainant and directed Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report by October 1.