5 arrested over attacking JS whip’s motorcade in Chattogram

Police arrested five people this morning in connection with the attack on Jatiya Sangsad Whip and Chattogram-12 independent candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury's motorcade during election campaign in Chattogram's Patiya upazila yesterday.

"We made the arrests from different areas of Patiya upazila during several drives," said Joshim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station.

The names and details of the arrestees could not be known immediately. "We are now working to arrest the remaining accused," the OC added.

Yesterday, Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and his supporters were attacked in two separate incidents allegedly by supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury from Chattogram-12.

Shamsul's younger brother Mujibul Haque said a group of 40-50 supporters of the AL nominee attacked their campaign in the Shantir Hat area around 11:45am yesterday, leaving at least five people injured, including his younger brother Fazlul Haque Chowdhury.

Following the attack, a case was filed last night.