4kg crystal meth seized in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 4.025 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and detained a man during separate drives in Teknaf and Ramu upazilas of Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.

The detainee is Md Nur Mohammad, 39, of Paschim Paglir Beel area of Ukhiya upazila of the district.

Lt Col Md Mohiuddin, commander of the BGB-2 in Teknaf, said they conducted a drive in Lambori Ghat area adjacent to Teknaf-Cox's Bazar Marine Drive Road, after being tipped-off that a haul of drugs would be smuggled from neighbouring country Myanmar via waterway.

As a man was spotted coming to the Marine Drive Road from the Ghat with a bag, the frontier forces signaled him to halt. The suspect then fled towards a forest, leaving the bag, said the BGB official.

A total of 2.045 kg drugs was recovered from it. Efforts were on to find the drug dealer.

BGB's Ramu zone commander Lt Col Syed Wahiduzzaman said they also conducted a drive in the Goaliya Link Road around 11:00pm.

They intercepted a Cox's Bazar-bound bus and recovered 1.980kg of crystal meth from a shopping bag belonging to passenger Nur Mohammad. The detainee was handed over to Ukhiya Police Station after filing a case, he added.