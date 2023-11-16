48-Hour Blockade: 4 vehicles set on fire, 20 vandalised

BNP claims 345 more activists were arrested

At least four vehicles were torched and 20 more vandalised yesterday -- the first day of the fifth round of 48-hour nationwide blockades called by BNP and like-minded parties, which coincided with the announcement of the election schedule.

Right after the Election Commission announced that the next national polls would be held on January 7, unidentified criminals exploded at least four crude bombs at the Nightingale intersection, close to the BNP headquarters; however, no injuries were reported.

In several districts, including Rajshahi, Barishal, Gazipur, and Sylhet, BNP and like-minded parties brought out processions, rejecting the polls schedule, while AL men brought out processions, welcoming it.

Earlier in the day, at least 19 people, including policemen, were injured as BNP and Awami League men clashed in Bogura.

ARRESTS ON

At least 12,015 leaders and activists have been arrested in more than 250 cases over the last three weeks, including the 345 yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, 1,965 people were arrested in 153 cases in the capital between October 28 and November 14.

During the same period, the Rab arrested 457 people including Rezaul Karim, 36, president of Barisal Metropolitan unit Chhatra Dal and Sheikh Farid Bahar, Feni district BNP convener, over violence and sabotage.

TORCHING, VANDALISM

In Bogura, a covered van was torched in the Shakpala area around 8:55pm.

In Sylhet, a human hauler was set on fire in Shahporan area around 8:43pm.

In Natore, miscreants torched a lorry in Bonpara area around 6:05pm.

In Rajshahi, a jute-laden truck was set on fire in front of Jamuna Jute Mill in Mohonpur upazila at 2:30am.

Meanwhile, at least 20 vehicles were vandalised on the Chandpur-Comilla regional highway at Ghosherhat and Palli Bidyut areas around 8:00pm.

Some 15 drivers and passengers were injured at that time, said police.

Chandpur Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam said, "We deployed additional police personnel to restore order."

Miscreants set fire to the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway in Burulia area of Gazipur around 7:30pm. However, there was no disruption of rail communication, said Station Master of Joydevpur Junction Hanif Ali.

COPS ON ALERT

A day after police personnel were removed from the area in front of the BNP Naya Paltan central office, police presence was again seen there yesterday.

No party leaders or activists were seen in and around the BNP party office and it was still put under lock for 19 days since the October 28 violence.

Briefing journalists, DMP Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker said that they have been continuing raids and arrests of the accused and suspects involved in violence, arson, and vandalism since October 28.

Biplob said police were not obstructing the programmes of any political parties, but stern legal action would be taken if anyone indulged in violence and sabotage.