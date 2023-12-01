45 more BNP activists jailed

Cases against them were filed between 2013 and 2018 over political violence

Forty-five more leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations were yesterday sentenced to different jail terms in five cases filed years ago over political violence in the capital.

They were convicted in the cases lodged between April 2013 and October 2018 over illegal gatherings, torching of vehicles, carrying out vandalism, damaging of properties, assaulting police, and preventing law enforcers from discharging their duties.

At least 424 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists were jailed in the last month in 19 cases filed between December 2012 and October 2018 over political violence in the capital.

In a case lodged in September 2018, each of 10 BNP leaders and activists was jailed for 28 months in connection with violence in the capital's Shahjahanpur.

None of the convicts were present at the court when a Dhaka metropolitan magistrate delivered the verdict.

The court also acquitted eight people.

According to the case statement, a group of BNP activists illegally gathered near the Railway Colony in Shahjahanpur on September 16, 2018. They damaged vehicles and obstructed police.

Police filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police Station against 182 BNP activists that day.

On July 5, 2019, police pressed charges against 18.

Another Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 11 BNP leaders and activists to 30 months' imprisonment in a case lodged over political violence in Old Dhaka's Kotwali area in September 2018.

Nine of them were absent while a Dhaka metropolitan magistrate delivered the judgment.

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate handed down jail sentences to 18 BNP leaders and activists for 39 months over political violence in Shahjahanpur in September 2018.

No convicts were present at the court. Fourteen others were acquitted.

Another Dhaka court jailed three BNP activists for 24 months in a case filed over violence in Sabujbagh area in April 2013. It also acquitted 14 others.

Yesterday, a Dhaka metropolitan magistrate sentenced three BNP activists to two years' imprisonment in a case lodged over political violence in the capital's Kotwali area in October 2018.