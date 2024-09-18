43 top criminals, militants freed on bail since Aug 5

IG (prisons) says 17 jails attacked, over 2,000 prisoners escaped

At least 43 high-profile criminals and militants have walked out of jail on bail after the fall of Hasina-led government on August 5.

As many as 17 jails came under attacks since July 19, leading to the escape of over 2,000 inmates. Of them, more than 900, including 70 militants, are still on the run.

Brig Gen Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain, inspector general of prisons, disclosed this to journalists while exchanging views with them at the Department of Prisons in the capital's Bakshibazar yesterday.

During the prison attacks, the attackers and the inmates also looted 94 firearms from jails.

"We have so far recovered 65 of those firearms. Cases have been filed over the attacks and fleeing of inmates," the IG prisons said.

He said 282 prison staff were injured in the attacks, and many of them are still undergoing treatment.

"The law enforcement and intelligence agencies are working to identify the attackers through analysing evidence."

Dozens of former lawmakers and ministers of the ousted AL government have been arrested and sent to jail in cases filed over the violence and killings that took place during the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

Enquired how many of the ex-lawmakers and ministers granted division in jail, Motahar said, "Nine out of the 37 high-profile prisoners have been granted division as per the Jail Code. The process for granting division to the rest of the 37 is underway."

A prisoner with a division status gets a bed, a table, a chair, a mosquito net, a newspaper, and better food in jail.

CHARGES AGAINST ACCUSED DROPPED

Police have dropped charges against all the accused in around 650 cases filed in connection with the violence and cybercrimes that occurred in July-August.

Asked how many of those arrestees got bail, the chief of prisons said that over 15,000 arrestees have so far been freed on bail.

"We have now around 50,000 inmates in the country's 68 jails against the capacity of 42,000."

Responding to another question, Motahar said 146 foreign prisoners are now in jails. "Their jail terms have ended and they are now waiting for clearance from their respective countries to return home."

The prisonchief said steps have been taken for a comprehensive reform of the Department of Prisons.

Skilled officials will be given important posts and action will be taken against the corrupt prison employees, he added.

"We are discussing with the ministry to increase our workforce. We are also working to have different modern equipment including network jammers and introduce a digital inmate management system to improve the situation in jails."

Regarding allegations of irregularities and narcotics trade inside prisons, the IG prisons said, "I am also receiving such complaints since I took office over a month ago. I am earnestly working to address the problems by taking some measures, including introduction of dope tests for the jail staff.

"We want to make sure that the prison staff behave humanelytowards the inmates. The food quality will be improved, and the jails will be turned into correction centres."

Col Sheikh Sujaur Rahman, additional inspector general of prisons, Monir Ahmed, deputy inspector general of Prison Headquarters, Jahangir Kabir, DIG (Dhaka division) prisons, and Jannat-Ul Forhad, assistant inspector general of Prisons Headquarters, were present, among others.