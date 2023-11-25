Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:04 AM

Crime & Justice

42 Bangladeshis return after 3 yrs in Indian prison

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM

Forty-two Bangladeshi women and children returned home yesterday after serving three years in an Indian prison.

Indian police handed over them to the immigration police of Bangladesh through the Benapole check-post.

Benapole's Immigration Officer-in-Charge Md Kamruzzaman said the returnees went to West Bengal three and a half years ago, but they were arrested by Kolkata police while working at various houses, shops, and restaurants.

They were produced before a local court and sentenced to three years in prison, and later they landed in Kolkata Central Jail.

After all immigration formalities, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station with the intervention of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the two countries.

Benapole Port Police Station OC Kamal Hossain Bhuian said the returnees were trafficked through brokers to West Bengal.

