40 injured, including cops, in Brahmanbaria clashes

At least 40 people, including policemen, were injured in clashes between groups over gambling in Birashar village of Brahmanbaria today.

At least 10 houses were torched while 30 houses looted and vandalised, reports our local correspondent quoting Md Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Brahmanbaria Sadar Circle.

Billal said around 1:00am on Sunday, an argument broke out between one Alamin, a member of the Babul Mia and Kashem Master group, and Nurullah and Sujon, members of the Dulal Ansari and Taj Mohammad Yasin group of the West Para area of ​​Birashar.

Later there was a fight between them.

On Tuesday morning, a chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups.

Both groups clashed with locally-made sharp weapons as well as revolvers and crude bombs that lasted for about two and a half hours.

Natai (North) Union Parishad Chairman Md Abu Sayeed said clashes ensued between several groups over gambling.

"Yesterday we tried to resolve the matter but failed. Many people including police were injured in the clashes," he added.

Four policemen including Inspector (Operation) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station Mohammad Sohel are among the 40 injured, the additional SP said.

Police detained two persons and seized five rounds of bullets and a foreign pistol from the spot. Additional police force has been deployed to monitor the law and order situation, he added.