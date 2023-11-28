4 vehicles and a train compartment torched in 24 hours

At least four vehicles and a train compartment were torched across the country in the 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Arsonists torched a truck in Habiganj, a bus each in Dhaka, Tangail and Khulna while a compartment was damaged after unidentified men set fire to a commuter train in Pabna, according to Fire Service statistics.

Yesterday was the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

With these five incidents, at least 223 arson attacks, mostly on vehicles, were reported across the country between October 28 and November 28 morning.

The torched vehicles include 132 buses, 35 trucks, 16 covered vans, eight motorcycles, two private cars and three microbuses.