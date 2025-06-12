4 sent to jail over murder of BNP activist in Jashore

Four individuals were sent to jail today in connection with the killing of BNP activist Liton Hossain in Sharsha upazila of Jashore.

The accused are Md Selim Mia, 28, Bajlul Ali, 30, Momin Mia, 40, and Razzak Ali, 38, all residents of Durgapur village, said KM Robiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station

The arrests were made early today, following a murder case filed last night by the victim's father, against 17 individuals with Sharsha Police Station.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, the OC added.

According to police and local sources, Liton was having tea at a local market when Selim and Bajlul, accompanied by others, attacked him with sharp weapons. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the scene, forcing the attackers to flee.

Critically injured, Liton was taken to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Liton, 30, was an executive member of the BNP unit in his village, confirmed Md Nuruzzaman, general secretary of Sharsha upazila BNP.

The OC said the arrestees confessed to the murder during initial interrogation.

They were produced before a Jashore court this morning and subsequently sent to jail.

Nuruzzaman alleged that local Awami League supporters were behind the "planned killing" due to political rivalry and demanded justice.

The OC added that Liton had previously been assaulted several times and was involved in an altercation the day before Eid.

"This long-standing enmity led to his planned murder," he said, adding that efforts to arrest the remaining accused are ongoing.