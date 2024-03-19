4 ‘robbers’ beaten to death: Narayanganj police file case against villagers

Police today filed a case against unidentified residents of several villages over the murder of four suspected robbers on Sunday night in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Sonargaon Police Station Mamun Khan filed the case with the station.

No one has been arrested in this connection so far, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman.

Meanwhile, three of the four bodies were handed over to their relatives this afternoon following autopsies at Narayanganj General Hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital, reports our local correspondent quoting police sources.

Villagers beat the four to death and severely injured another on the night on suspicion that they were robbers.

After noticing a group of strangers in Baniabari area around 9:45pm on Sunday, locals announced on the loudspeakers of mosques that there were robbers in the area, police said.

Hundreds of people from at least seven villages then gathered with sticks, sharp weapons and spears and caught the five men and beat them up.

The deceased are Abdur Rahim, 48, Nabi Hossain, 35, Zakir Hossain, 40, and Sher Ali, 33.

Abdur Rahman, the younger brother of Abdur Rahim, claimed that his brother was a day labourer.

"I have never heard of anyone committing a robbery at 9:00pm when people are normally awake. Even if they went to commit robbery, villagers could have handed them over to police. We don't know what to do in this situation. But we want justice."

Nazma Begum, sister of Nabi Hossain, also demanded justice for the murder and said, "My brother didn't deserve this type of death. Is there anything called rule of law in the country?"

Nabi's family members said he was a worker at a carton factory in Araihazar.

The family members of Sher Ali, however, refused to take the body.

Jewel Rana, Sher Ali's nephew, said over the phone that they are scared to take the body due to the villagers' objection.