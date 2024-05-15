4 land in jail for shaving woman’s head after torture

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Bogura
Wed May 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 12:10 AM

A woman and three men were sent to jail yesterday in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj for shaving a woman's head after torturing her.

The arrestees are Shahjahan Ali, 48, Chameli Begum, 40, Abdul Chattar, 55, and the victim's ex-husband Monarul Islam, 35, of Rakhalburuj Dakshinpara village under the upazila, said police.

Samsul Alom Shah, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said they were arrested and produced before a court yesterday, which then sent them to jail.

The victim received treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.

She later filed a case against seven people.

After getting a call on 999, police went to the spot and recused the victim.

"We are trying to arrest the other accused," said the OC.

