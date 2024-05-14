4 land in jail for shaving woman's head after torture

A woman and three men were sent to jail today in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj for shaving a woman's head after torturing her early yesterday.

The arrestees are Shahjahan Ali, 48, Chameli Begum, 40, Abdul Chattar, 55, and the victim's ex-husband Monarul Islam, 35, of Rakhalburuj Dakshinpara village under the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Samsul Alom Shah, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said they were arrested yesterday and produced before a court today, which then sent them to jail.

The victim received treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.

She later filed a case against seven people.

According to the case statement, the accused seven found her ex-husband Monarul under her bed around 2:00am on Monday and dragged her out of her house and hung her upside down on an electric pole and beat her.

Later they shaved the victim's head.

After getting a call on 999, police went to the spot and recused the victim.

"We are trying to arrest the other accused," said the OC.