4 land in jail for shaving woman's head after torture
A woman and three men were sent to jail today in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj for shaving a woman's head after torturing her early yesterday.
The arrestees are Shahjahan Ali, 48, Chameli Begum, 40, Abdul Chattar, 55, and the victim's ex-husband Monarul Islam, 35, of Rakhalburuj Dakshinpara village under the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting police.
Samsul Alom Shah, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said they were arrested yesterday and produced before a court today, which then sent them to jail.
The victim received treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex.
She later filed a case against seven people.
According to the case statement, the accused seven found her ex-husband Monarul under her bed around 2:00am on Monday and dragged her out of her house and hung her upside down on an electric pole and beat her.
Later they shaved the victim's head.
After getting a call on 999, police went to the spot and recused the victim.
"We are trying to arrest the other accused," said the OC.
