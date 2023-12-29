4 killed as picnic bus hits lorry

All of them lorry workers

Four people were killed and four others injured when a picnic bus collided head-on with a lorry on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway yesterday morning.

The deceased – Ridwan, Bakkar and Zainal of Sajajpara and Mohiuddin of Harbang area, were workers of the lorry, police said.

"They died on the spot when the Cox's Bazar-bound picnic bus from Gazipur and the Chattogram-bound lorry from Chakaria collided in the Kalabagan area of North Harbang on the highway around 7:30pm," Khokon Kanti Rudra, sub-inspector of Chiringa Highway Police outpost, said.

On information, officials of the highway police and Harbang police outpost rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Meanwhile, the SI said, the injured bus passengers were shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital from the health complex.

The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. "But both the vehicles have been seized," he said.