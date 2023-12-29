Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 29, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

4 killed as picnic bus hits lorry

All of them lorry workers
Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 29, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 29, 2023 12:00 AM

Four people were killed and four others injured when a picnic bus collided head-on with a lorry on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway yesterday morning.

The deceased – Ridwan, Bakkar and Zainal of Sajajpara and Mohiuddin of Harbang area, were workers of the lorry, police said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"They died on the spot when the Cox's Bazar-bound picnic bus from Gazipur and the Chattogram-bound lorry from Chakaria collided in the Kalabagan area of North Harbang on the highway around 7:30pm," Khokon Kanti Rudra, sub-inspector of Chiringa Highway Police outpost, said.

On information, officials of the highway police and Harbang police outpost rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Meanwhile, the SI said, the injured bus passengers were shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital from the health complex.

The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. "But both the vehicles have been seized," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

গোলাপের প্রচারণায় আ. লীগ নেতা বললেন ‘পুলিশ কথা না শুনলে থানায় রাখব না’ 

‘আওয়ামী লীগ ক্ষমতায়, পুলিশ আপনাদের। যে পুলিশ কথা শুনবে না সেই পুলিশকে থানায় রাখব না, পরিষ্কার ভাষা।’ 

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দ্বারে দ্বারে গিয়ে নৌকায় ভোট চাইতে হবে: আ. লীগ নেতাকর্মীদের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification