4 hurt in Khagrachhari shooting being treated at CMCH

With his left arm bandaged, Sujan Tripura, 18, lay on a bed at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

He is one of four individuals from Indigenous communities in Khagrachhari currently receiving treatment at CMCH for bullet wounds sustained during the recent escalation in violence.

Among them, Nipun Tripura, 23, was shot in the left leg, while Soumen Chakma, 30, and Kiran Tripura, 22, sustained injuries in their right legs.

Sujan, a vocational student at Khagrachhari Technical College, remains haunted by the events of last night.

"I was returning home after a private tutor session around 9:00pm," the teenager recounted. "When I reached the Swanirvor Bazar area, I heard a commotion."

Before he could assess the situation, gunshot rang out.

"I felt severe pain in my left arm and ran as fast as I could," Sujan said. "Later, I realised a bullet had hit the back of my arm and exited through the front."

Sujan is the eldest of three siblings. His family lives in a rented house in Khagrachhari town, though their village is in Matiranga upazila.

"My family moved to town for me and my siblings' education," Sujan said.

Sujan's relative, Ranjit Tripura, who was by his side at the hospital, shared that Sujan had been rushed to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital for initial treatment last night.

"They referred him to CMCH, and we admitted him here at 4:30am today," he said.

Saad, an on-duty doctor at CMCH, said, "Sujan's condition is stable. We cleaned and bandaged his wounds. We will clean the injured area regularly until it heals."

CMCH Director Brigadier General Taslim Uddin said that all the patients brought in from the Khagrachhari incident are out of danger.

"We are providing them with the best possible care," he said.

Earlier, hours after arson attacks and violence in the district, three indigenous people died of their injuries at a hospital in Khagrachhari yesterday and early today.