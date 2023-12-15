4 hurt as BCL attacks Chhatra Union leaders

A Chhatra Union leader at a hospital after the alleged BCL attack. Photo: Collected

At least four leaders of Chhatra Union were injured when a group of Chhatra League men allegedly attacked them again on the Dhaka University campus yesterday.

The injured are Meghmallar Bosu, president of DU Chhatra Union; Maeen Ahmed, general secretary; Tahmid Shubhra, assistant general secretary of its Dhaka metropolitan unit; and Shahriar Shihab, a leader of its private university unit.

The left-leaning activists were attacked across several locations on the DU campus, including Shahbagh, TSC and VC Chattar.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, as per Chhatra Union sources.

Meghmallar was later taken to the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital, as his eye was severely injured during the attack, they added.

On December 12, a group of activists from left-leaning organisations tore down a banner, which was set up by BCL in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture, thanking the government for the metro rail.

Following that, BCL members attacked leaders and activists of those organisations near the memorial, injuring at least 10.

Talking to The Daily Star, Maeen said DU BCL general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat threatened them earlier and Shaikat's followers carried out the attacks on them.

Shaikat claimed that general students carried out the attacks as they were aggrieved by the action of Chhatra Union earlier.

Mentionable, BCL men also covered the Raju sculpture with cloth on Wednesday, protesting the December 12 action of left-leaning organisations.

Shaikat said, "We urge them [Chhatra Union members] to ask for unconditional forgiveness immediately for tearing down the banner. Otherwise, they can't be protected from general students' attacks."

Meanwhile, the DU unit Chhatra Federation in a press release condemned the attack on Chhatra Union leaders yesterday.