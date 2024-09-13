4 hijackers arrested with local weapons in Brahmanbaria

Police arrested four hijackers with locally-made weapons in Brahmanbaria early today.

They were arrested from the Puniyaut area of Cumilla-Sylhet highway.

The arrestees are Ripon Mia, 22, Mohammad Amir Hossain, 20, Mohammad Hriday, 18, and Akash Mia, 18, of the town's South Poirotola.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them, said Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station.

A stolen mobile phone and some indigenous weapons were recovered from them.

A case has been filed in this regard.

The arrestees were sent to the district jail.