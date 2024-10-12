4 held with sharp weapons, drugs, cash in joint raid in Pirojpur

In a joint raid by the army and police, four drug dealers were detained from Mathbaria upazila in Pirojpur early today.

The detainees are Hafizur Rahman alias Hasib, 19, Nazmul Sikder alias Kalia, 27, Mohammad Fahad, 19, and Towhidul Islam, 19, reports our local correspondent.

All detainees are from Badurgacha village in Dhanisafa union of the upazila, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Mathbaria Police Station.

During the raid, law enforcement recovered sharp weapons, drugs, cash, stolen mobiles, and a camera from the suspects' possession, he said.

According to police, Hasib is accused in three previous criminal cases, while Kalia faces seven charges, including two for murder.

The OC said the joint raid was conducted around 12:30am at a house in Badurgacha village. Authorities seized four sharp weapons, 135 yaba pills, 20 grammes of hemp, eight stolen cell phones, a camera, and Tk 15,900 in cash.

The OC added that a new case would be filed against the detainees in connection with the raid.