4 held over attack on police stations on Aug 5

In separate incidents, police arrested four individuals in connection with attacks on police stations and a traffic police box, as well as for looting firearms and other items on Wednesday.

Among the four, two were arrested in Halishahar and two in the Kotwali area, police sources said.

The arrestees are Riyad, 20, Jihad, 20, Bacchu Mia alias Bachaiya, and Shahidul Islam Jisan, 20.

Riyad and Jihad were apprehended by Kotwali police, while the other two by Halishahar police.

Officer-in-Charge Md Muniruzzaman of Halishahar Police Station told The Daily Star, "Riyad and Jihad were arrested on charges of looting and vandalising a police station and traffic police box."

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Tarek Aziz of CMP said Kotwali police arrested Bacchu and Jisan on charges of attacking a police station and looting firearms on August 5.

Police also recovered 10 mobile phones from Riyad's possession. The phones were looted during the attack.