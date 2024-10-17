Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:42 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

4 held over attack on police stations on Aug 5

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:39 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:42 AM
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

In separate incidents, police arrested four individuals in connection with attacks on police stations and a traffic police box, as well as for looting firearms and other items on Wednesday.

Among the four, two were arrested in Halishahar and two in the Kotwali area, police sources said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The arrestees are Riyad, 20, Jihad, 20, Bacchu Mia alias Bachaiya, and Shahidul Islam Jisan, 20.

Riyad and Jihad were apprehended by Kotwali police, while the other two by Halishahar police.

Officer-in-Charge Md Muniruzzaman of Halishahar Police Station told The Daily Star, "Riyad and Jihad were arrested on charges of looting and vandalising a police station and traffic police box."

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Tarek Aziz of CMP said Kotwali police arrested Bacchu and Jisan on charges of attacking a police station and looting firearms on August 5.

Police also recovered 10 mobile phones from Riyad's possession. The phones were looted during the attack.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

কেন ডিমের দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণ করতে পারছে না সরকার?

ডিমের বাজার অস্থির হওয়ার আসল কারণ কী? কবে কমবে ডিমের দাম?

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণ-অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত মেয়ের এইচএসসির ফলই শেষ স্মৃতি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে