4 held with 6.9kg gold at Dhaka airport

The customs official along with police and National Security Intelligence arrested four persons and recovered 6.9kg of gold them at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today.

The arrestees are Jasim Uddin, Litu Mia, Mohammad Jummon Khan, and Ali Hussain, said Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

The police official said Jasim, Litu and Jummon on a flight of Emirates Airlines from Dubai arrived at the airport around 11:00pm yesterday.

Ali on a flight of US Bangla Airlines landed at the airport around 5:00am today, said Ziaul Haque this evening.

Ziaul said APBn, NSI and Dhaka Customs conducted the raid after the passengers landed at the airport.

During the operation, the passengers were detained on suspicion of having gold in their rectum. Later they were sent to Holy Lab Diagnostic Center in Uttara where the presence of gold worth Tk 7 crore was found after an X-ray.

Two cases were filed against them with Airport Police Station.