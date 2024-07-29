4 of a family found dead in B’baria home

Police recovered the bodies of all four members of a family from their house in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Mia, 33, his wife Jannat Akhter, 25, and their daughters Faria Akhter, 4, and Fahima Akhter, 2.

All four were found hanging inside the home, said Nabinagar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sirajul Islam.

"Police recovered the bodies from their house in Bijoypara area around 10:30am after being informed by locals. The exact cause of their deaths could not be ascertained immediately."

Describing the deaths as mysterious, he said police are trying to find the reason behind the incident.

The bodies were sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, he added.