4 death row convicts break out of Bogura jail, arrested hours later

Four death row convicts were arrested this morning after they escaped from Bogura District Jail late last night, police said.

However, no further details were available.

They escaped together last night, according to police sources.

Later, drives were conducted by jail police and district police in Chashi Bazar area of Bogura Sadar upazila to catch them.

The superintendent of the jail did not, however, disclose the details of their escape.

District Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said the four convicts were accused in a murder case. They are Nazrul, 68, of Kurigram, Amir Hamza, 41, of Narsingdi, Abdul Mannan, 34, and Farid Sheikh, 30, of Bogura.

The district superintendent of police will announce the details at a press conference later today.