4 children raped in as many days

Woman raped on running bus; 4 accused sent to jail, one sued

At least five people, including four children and a woman, were raped in separate incidents in four districts between Friday and yesterday.

Four accused were sent to jail, while another was sued in connection with the attacks.

In Munshiganj, an 11-year-old girl was raped by two men on Friday.

Her father filed a case that night against Md Akash, 25, and Md Hossain Fakir, 28, said police.

According to the complaint, the parents had left for work and the child was home alone with her four-year-old brother when the accused entered the house around noon and raped her.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested both men early yesterday, said Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station. They were produced before court later in the day and sent to jail, added Kamrul Islam, in-charge of Munshiganj Court Police.

In Rajbari's Pangsha upazila, two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were raped while returning home from private tuition around 11:00am on Sunday.

Police said Hasmat Ali, 22, and Shihab, 20, stopped the girls on the way, held them at knifepoint and took them to a nearby betel leaf orchard, where they raped them.

The victims informed their families, who filed two separate cases, said Md Salah Uddin, OC of Pangsha Police Station.

Shihab was arrested around 1:30am yesterday. During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to the crime, while forensic evidence was also recovered from his clothes, the OC said. He was sent to jail later in the day, while efforts are on to arrest Hasmat.

In Habiganj's Nabiganj upazila, a 21-year-old garment worker was raped on a moving bus while travelling home from Dhaka on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Baniachong upazila, first took a bus to Sylhet and then boarded another headed for Baniachong. When the bus neared Sherpur area, she was the only passenger left. Taking advantage, the driver Sabbir Mia and his helper Liton Mia raped her, said Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, OC of Nabiganj Police Station.

Her screams alerted locals, police and army personnel, who stopped the bus and detained Sabbir, but Liton managed to flee. A case was filed that night.

Sabbir was later sent to jail, while police are trying to arrest Liton.

In Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, a teenage girl was raped inside an ATM booth by a security guard who had promised her father to help her get a job.

The father, who knew the man, Md Liton Mia, 45, trusted him and accompanied his daughter to the booth in Mulaid area yesterday.

Liton led the girl into a small room inside, told her and the father an employer would arrive shortly, and then sent the father home. He then raped the girl, said Mohammad Abdul Barik, OC of Sreepur Police Station.

"The accused is currently on the run. We are trying to arrest him," he said.

(Our correspondents from Munshiganj, Faridpur, Moulvibazar and Gazipur contributed to this report.)