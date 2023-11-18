Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:05 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:57 AM

Crime & Justice

4 buses torched in Dhaka

Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:05 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:57 AM
Photo: Collected

Four buses were set on fire in the capital's Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Gulistan, and Kafrul areas this evening, on the eve of the 2-day hartal called by BNP.

A Basumati Paribahan bus was torched on Kalshi road in Mirpur at 11:58pm.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot and doused the blaze, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Mirpur photo: Collected

Meanwhile, a Moumita Paribahan bus was set alight at around 11:47pm in front of Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi.

Two fire engines went to the spot and doused the blaze.

Gulistan photo: Collected

Earlier, a bus was torched around 7:40pm in front of Gulistan toll plaza and a Bihanga Paribahan in Agargaon's Taltola area around 6:45pm, said Anisur Rahman, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

There were no reports of casualties.

Agargaon photo: Milton Talukder/Star
