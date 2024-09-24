4 bodies recovered from different spots of Gazipur

Police recovered bodies of 4 people, including a couple, from separate places in Gazipur today.

The deceased are Shyamoli Akhter, 26, her husband Billal Sheikh, 25, Ayesha Akhter, 30 and Abu Bakar, 25.

Police said Shyamoli, a garment worker, was from Gazipur's Birpuronda village and Billal, a tailor, was from Sirajganj's Simla village.

The couple used to live in a rented house at Dakkhin Choydani area of Gazipur city, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

One of their neighbours found the couple in their room with an electric wire wrapped around them around 6:00am today, said Halima Begum, constable of Gacha Police Station.

Police suspect that they might have been electrocuted and the body was sent to hospital for autopsy.

At Bagherbazar area under Gazipur Sadar upazila, the body of Abu Bakar, who used to work as a waste collector, was recovered from a road around 6:00am.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of death, said Abdul Halim, OC of Joydebpur Police Station.

In Kapasia upazila, police recovered the body of Ayesha from a waterbody around noon.

The cause of death will be known after autopsy, said Motahar Hossain, sub-inspector of Kapasia Police Station.