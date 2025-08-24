4 bodies recovered from Buriganga

River police recovered four bodies, including that of a child, from the Buriganga river in Old Dhaka yesterday.

The victims are a child, aged between 4-5, two females, one aged around 25 and other 30, and a male, about 40, said police.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, said police adding that two of the bodies -- a male and one female -- bore injury marks and their hands were found to be tied.

Locals spotted the bodies floating at different points of the river between the afternoon and evening, Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of Dhaka district river police, told The Daily Star last night.

He said the body of the child was found floating near Mirerbagh Cold Storage under Sadarghat River Police Station around 12:30pm. After an hour, the body of a woman, approximately 25, was also recovered from the same spot.

Later around 7:30pm, the bodies of the man, aged about 40, and a woman, aged about 30, were recovered near Barishur area in Jinjira, the policeman added.

"We informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). They are working to identify the bodies using forensic technology," Mamun said.

Sohag Rana, officer-in-charge of Sadarghat River Police Outpost, told The Daily Star, "The CID are trying to identify the bodies of the woman and the child through different means as their fingerprints are missing."

Meanwhile, Monirul Haque Dablu, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, said, "The hands of the male and female bodies were tied, and injury marks were visible on their bodies."

All four bodies have been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue for autopsy, he added.