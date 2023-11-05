4 BNP men injured in clash with police in Bogura, 5 vehicles vandalised

At least four men of BNP and its affiliated organisations were injured and five vehicles were vandalised during a clash with police on the Bogura-Dhaka highway in Bogura's Telipukur area this morning.

Several crude bombs were exploded and police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the party men, witnesses and police said.

The clash took place around 8:15am when a police van was escorting around 20 goods-laden vehicles heading to different locations towards Dhaka, they said.

Witnesses said the leaders and activists of Bogura District unit Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal started gathering in Tinmatha area of Sadar upazila and brought out a procession around 7:50am, while the law enforcers took position around 100 metres away.

The BNP men suddenly vandalised at least five goods-laden vehicles guarded by the police, according to motorists and eyewitnesses.

As the BNP men started vandalism and exploded crude bombs, police deterred them by firing tear gas shells, Snigdha Akhtar, additional superintendent of Police, told our Bogura correspondent.

A Chhatra Dal leader, preferring anonymity, claimed that four BNP men including a municipality unit BNP leader named Mahmud were injured in shotgun firing by police.

However, ADC Snigdha said police did not fire shotguns.

Some of the crude bombs hurled by the party men at police exploded close to the activists and leaders, and that is how they got injured, she said.

Farhad Hossain, driver of a lorry of Karatoa Courier Service, said around 15-20 vehicles were passing the Tinmatha area under police escort. Suddenly 30-40 persons started vandalising the vehicles, he said.