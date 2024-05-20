4 Arsa men held with firearms, grenades

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) with firearms and grenades following a reported gunfight between Arsa and APBn members at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

Based on a tip-off, APBn-14 conducted a raid on a hill near Camp 20 extension and arrested them, said Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl DIG) Mohammad Iqbal, commanding officer (CO) of the battalion.

The arrestees are Amir Hossain, 29, and Zaiur Rahman, 32, of Camp 17, Syedul Amin, 28, of Camp 4, and Md Harun, 30, of Camp 7, said the CO at a press briefing in the afternoon.

The arrestees are behind the recent killings in the camps and are accused in the cases filed over those incidents, he said.

At least four Rohingyas were killed in mid-May in the Ukhiya camps.

At the press briefing, Arefin Jewel, second-in-command of the battalion, said several teams of APBn conducted raids after learning that some armed criminals gathered at a hill near Rohingya Camp 20 (extension) of Ukhiya upazila early in the morning.

When they reached the spot, the criminals opened fire on the APBn members, triggering a gunfight. Later on, four of the criminals were arrested, while others managed to flee, he said.

Later, according to the information provided by the arrestees, four hand grenades, seven locally-made guns, two walkie-talkies with chargers, nine rounds of bullets, and sharp weapons were recovered, he added.

Legal procedures over this incident are underway, he added.