4 arrested over journo murder in Gazipur

Four people were arrested yesterday in connection with a case over the murder of a journalist in front of a crowded market in Chandana Chowrasta of Gazipur on Thursday night.

The arrestees are Faisal alias Ketu Mizan, his wife Golapi, Swadhin and Al Amin, said GMP Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Hasan.

He said police will hold a press briefing today over the matter.

Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 40, who worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj for around five years, was killed with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants around 8:00pm on Thursday.

Quoting witnesses, Shaheen Khan, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station, said Tuhin got involved in an altercation with four to five youths at a tea stall near the Masjid Market in the Chandana Chowrasta area.

At one point, the youths stabbed him with sharp weapons. He died on the spot.

Md Selim Mia, brother of the victim, filed the case against unidentified persons, said the OC.

Meanwhile, journalists formed human chains in Dhaka, Tangail and Mymensingh, protesting the murder of Tuhin. They demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.