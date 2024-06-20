4 arrested over double murder in Bogura

Law enforcers arrested four people in Bogura town yesterday over the murder of two men early on Tuesday.

The arrestees are Kabir Ahmed Mithu, 60, general secretary of Bogura Motor Workers' Union, Azbeen Rifat, 19, a Chhatra League activist, Naim Hossain, 28, and Sheikh Sourav, 26.

They are among the 13 named accused in the murder case filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station by Hena Begum, mother of Noman Ahmed Sharif, one of the deceased.

Noman and Rumman Ahmed were hacked and shot dead in Bogura town's Chakarpara area around 12:30am on Tuesday.

The two were killed following an altercation over a trivial matter, said police.

Hena Begum also accused 15 unnamed people of the murder.

Among the named accused are Sayed Sarzeel Ahmed Tipu, member of Bogura Zilla Parishad and also the secretary of ward-1 Awami League and Md Mehedi Hasan Himu, former publicity affairs secretary of Swechhasebak Dal and also a councillor of Bogura municipality's ward-1.

Sarzeel is the younger brother of arrestee Kabir Ahmed Mithu.

Kabir was arrested by Rab-12 while the three others were picked up by police, said Bogura Sadar Police Station Inspector Shahinuzzaman, also the investigation officer of the case.