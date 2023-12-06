4 arrested for exploding crude bombs, torching buses in 21 Dhaka areas

Police said they arrested four BNP men on charge of exploding crude bombs and arson attacks in at least 21 points since October 28, including the office of the returning officer (RO) in Dhaka on November 30.

The arrestees are: Shafiqul Islam, joint convenor of Paltan Thana unit Swechchhasebak Dal, Sumon Hossain Roni, a former joint convener of Ward 13-unit BNP, and activists Ashiqur Rahman Panna and Billal Hossain.

They were arrested during drives in Dhaka and Munshiganj yesterday, Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told a press briefing at DMP media centre today.

Panna was seen on CCTV cameras carrying a bag, which he later admitted contained crude bombs, to the office of thereturning office, also the office of the Dhaka divisional commissioner, in Segunbagicha on November 30, the last date of submission of nominations for the 2024 national election.

Panna wore a mask to hide himself and threw crude bombs from an adjacent building, he added.

Mahid Uddin claimed Panna and Shafiqul were involved in exploding bombs in least seven places including at the RO office and torching two buses. On the other hand, Roni and Billal were involved in crude bomb explosions at 12 places, the police official said.

The aim of supporters of hartal and blockade is to create panic among people by exploding crude bombs or torching vehicles. But leaders often refrain from taking part in these attacks fearing arrest. Rather, in most cases they deploy others with promise to give space or positions in the party, he said replying to a query.