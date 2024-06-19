4 arrested in double murder case in Bogura

Four accused have been arrested in connection with a case filed for murder of two young men in Bogura early yesterday.

The arrestees are Kabir Ahmed Mithu, 60, general secretary of Bogura Motor-Worker Union; Azbeen Rifat, 19, a Chhatra League activist; Naim Hossain, 28; and Sheikh Sourav, 26.

The case was filed against 13 named and 15 unnamed accused by Hena Begum, mother of Noman Ahmed Sharif, who was one of the two deceased, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Sharif and Rumman Ahmed were hacked to death in Bogura town's Chakarpara area around 12:30am yesterday.

Two of the accused are: Sayed Sarzeel Ahmed Tipu, member of Bogura Zilla Parishad and secretary of the ward no-1 AL unit; and Md Mehedi Hasan Himu, former publicity secretary of BNP's Bogura district unit and also a councillor of Bogura municipality's ward no-1. Of them, Sarzeel Ahmed Tipu is younger brother of another accused Kabir Ahmed Mithu.

Following the case, Mithu was arrested by Rab-12 members while the other three accused were arrested by police, said Bogura's Sadar Police Station Inspector Shahinuzzaman, also investigation officer of the murder case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Snikdho Akthar said that they are trying to arrest the other accused.