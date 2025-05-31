Crime & Justice
Court Correspondent
Sat May 31, 2025 02:05 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 03:48 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

4 on 3-day remand over Moghbazar mugging

Sat May 31, 2025 02:05 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 03:48 AM
Court Correspondent
Sat May 31, 2025 02:05 AM Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 03:48 AM
Court Order's Logo
Star Online Graphic

A Dhaka court yesterday placed four people on a three-day remand each in a case filed over a recent mugging in Dhaka's Moghbazar, where a man was attacked with machetes.

The four are Md Sohel Rana, Md Jibon alias Hridoy, Md Shamim, and Mokbul Hossain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rana, Hridoy and Shamim took part in the mugging while Mokbul is a buyer of the mugged goods.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Zenifer Zerin passed the order after Ibrahim Khalil, a sub-inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station, produced them with a five-day remand prayer.  According to police, the mugging took place on Greenway Lane in Moghbazar on May 18 when three assailants on a motorbike intercepted a man named Abdullah, a restaurant employee from Motijheel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবাসীদের রেমিট্যান্সেই বাংলাদেশ ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জাতি গঠনে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশকে ধ্বংসাবশেষ থেকে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে প্রবাসীরাই মূল ভূমিকা পালন করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফের বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্য ২০২ রান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে