4 on 3-day remand over Moghbazar mugging

A Dhaka court yesterday placed four people on a three-day remand each in a case filed over a recent mugging in Dhaka's Moghbazar, where a man was attacked with machetes.

The four are Md Sohel Rana, Md Jibon alias Hridoy, Md Shamim, and Mokbul Hossain.

Rana, Hridoy and Shamim took part in the mugging while Mokbul is a buyer of the mugged goods.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Zenifer Zerin passed the order after Ibrahim Khalil, a sub-inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station, produced them with a five-day remand prayer. According to police, the mugging took place on Greenway Lane in Moghbazar on May 18 when three assailants on a motorbike intercepted a man named Abdullah, a restaurant employee from Motijheel.