3.9kg parcel containing cocaine seized at Ctg airport; Bahamian detained

A consignment of cocaine was seized from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport today.

The parcel, which contains cocaine, weighs 3.9 kilogrammes and was seized from the airport's "lost and found" centre around 10:30am, our staff correspondent reports.

The parcel belongs to 54-year-old Statia Shantae Rolle, a citizen of the Bahamas, said Saifur Rahman, joint director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department in Chattogram.

The members of Directorate of Narcotics Control, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Detective Branch of police detained Statia Shantae Rolle while he visited the airport to claim the parcel, the customs official said.

He came to Bangladesh from Brazil via United Arab Emirates on July 13, the official added.