3.9kg cocaine seized at Ctg airport; Bahamian detained

A large consignment of cocaine, weighing 3.9kg, was seized from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport yesterday.

Statia Shantae Rolle, 54, a citizen of the Bahamas, was arrested while trying to retrieve the package from the airport's "lost and found" department around 10:30am.

Inspector Dewan Mohammad Zillur Rahman from the Directorate of Narcotics Control said Statia arrived in Chattagram from Brazil via the United Arab Emirates on July 13. However, she did not claim her luggage and went to a hotel.

Yesterday morning, she arrived at the airport to claim her luggage and was arrested.

Chittagong Customs officials said the market value of the seized cocaine may be approximately Tk 60 crore.