37 held for forgery at primary teacher recruitment test in Gaibandha

Rab detained 37 people for their involvement in the forgery of assistant primary teachers' recruitment tests in Gaibandha by using illegal electronic devices.

The detainees include five masterminds of a fraud gang and 32 examinees--23 female and nine male, Mostafizur Rahman, company commander of Rapid Action Battalion-13, told our Bogura correspondent.

Acting on a tip-off, a Rab team detained them during raid conducted at different exam centers in the district town between 10:00am and 11:00am today, said a press release issued by the Rab-13.

The elite force members also seized 24 master cards, 20 Bluetooth devices, 17 mobile phones, bank checks, and stamps from the detainees during their raid, the release read.

The five masterminds are Maruf, Munna, Sohel, Nazrul, and Sohag.

During a primary interrogation, the masterminds admitted to Rab that they lured the examinees, saying that they would ensure their job by providing questions' answers through electronic devices. The gang charged Tk 14-18 lakh from the candidates, said the Rab official.

"We are going to file a fraudulence case against them and then will hand them over to police," added Mostafizur Rahman.