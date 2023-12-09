37 held for forgery in primary teacher recruitment test
Rab detained 37 persons yesterday for forgery in assistant primary teachers' recruitment tests in Gaibandha using electronic devices.
The detainees are five members of a fraud gang and 32 examinees, said Mostafizur Rahman, company commander of Rab-13. The five fraudsters are Maruf, Munna, Sohel, Nazrul, and Sohag.
Acting on a tip-off, a Rab team detained them from the exam centres between 10:00am and 11:00am, said a Rab press release.
They also seized devices such as Bluetooth headsets and mobile phones.
"We are going to file a fraudulence case against them, and then hand them over to police," added the Rab official.
Comments