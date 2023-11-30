37 BNP, Jamaat men jailed over political violence

BNP leaders Abbas, Altaf, Alal denied bail

At least 37 leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat were jailed yesterday in two cases filed over political violence in the capital.

The cases were filed in December 2012 and September 2018 over illegal gatherings on the streets, vandalism of vehicles, and assault on law enforcers and obstructing them in their duties.

In the case filed in December 2012, at least 15 BNP leaders and activists, including BNP executive committee member Habibur Rashid Habib, were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violence in Sabujbagh area.

None of the accused were present yesterday when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam delivered the verdict.

The court recorded testimonies of four prosecution witnesses after framing charges on January 10, 2017.

According to the case statement, a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of China Park under Khilgaon Flyover around 9:25am on December 9, 2012. They torched a double-decker, assaulted policemen, and obstructed them from performing their duties.

The bus driver filed the case with Sabujbagh Police Station against 16 people, including Habib.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court sentenced 22 leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat to 27 months in prison in a case filed over political violence in the capital's Uttara East in September 2018.

The court acquitted 10 others accused in the case.

On September 18, 2018, police filed the case with Uttara East Police Station over illegal gatherings and preventing law enforcers from performing their duties.

In June 2019, police charged 32 people.

BNP information and research affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, and leaders Abdus Salam, Khokon Mia and Aminul Islam are among the convicted.

ABBAS, ALTAF, ALAL DENIED BAIL

Three Dhaka courts yesterday denied bail to BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Vice-Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-2 rejected Abbas's bail plea in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station.

During the hearing on the plea, his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury told the court that his client was implicated in the case as a part of a conspiracy to harass him.

He said Abbas was not present at the scene and mentioned that his client was ill.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 denied Altaf bail in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice on October 28.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-1 rejected the bail petition of Alal in a case filed with Paltan Model Police Station over the vandalism of the Muktijuddha Museum in Rajarbagh Police Lines and the snatching of a police firearm during a clash between BNP activists and police on October 28.

The same court granted bail to BNP's Vice-Chairman Shahjahan Omar in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the torching of vehicles on November 4.

Police arrested Abbas at his Shahjahanpur home on October 31, Altaf in Tongi area on November 5, Alal in Shahinbagh area on October 31, and Shahjahan in Uttara on November 5.