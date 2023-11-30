37 BNP, Jamaat men jailed

342 BNP leaders, activists jailed in 3 weeks; Shahjahan gets bail, Abbas, Altaf, Alal denied

BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists continue to be on the receiving end of a conviction spree in cases filed years ago over political violence.

Over the last three weeks alone, 342 leaders and activists of the BNP have been sentenced to different terms in prison in cases filed between May 2013 and September 2018 in Dhaka.

The 342 excludes 37 leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat who were jailed yesterday in two cases lodged in December 2012 and September 2018 over political violence in the capital.

They have been convicted for illegally gathering on the streets, vandalising vehicles, and assaulting law enforcers and obstructing them in their duties.

In the case filed in December 2012, at least 15 BNP leaders and activists, including BNP executive committee member Habibur Rashid Habib, were jailed for 30 months in connection with violence in Sabujbagh area.

None of the 15 were present yesterday when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam delivered the verdict.

According to the case statement, a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of China Park under Khilgaon Flyover around 9:25am on December 9, 2012. They torched a double-decker, assaulted policemen, and obstructed them from performing their duties.

The bus driver filed the case with Sabujbagh Police Station against 16 people, including Habib.

Four prosecution witnesses testified.

Defence lawyers on multiple occasions this month told The Daily Star that prosecution witnesses were failing to name the accused in their testimonies but the accused were still being convicted.

Another Dhaka court yesterday sentenced 22 leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat to 27 months in prison in a case filed over political violence in the capital's Uttara in September 2018.

BNP Information and Research Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, and leaders Abdus Salam, Khokon Mia and Aminul Islam are among the convicted.

Police lodged the case on September 18, 2018, and later pressed charges against 32 people in connection with illegal gatherings and preventing law enforcers from carrying out their duties.

The court yesterday acquitted 10 accused in the case.

ABBAS, ALTAF, ALAL DENIED BAIL

Three Dhaka courts yesterday denied bail to BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Vice-Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-2 rejected Abbas's bail plea in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station.

During the hearing of the plea, his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury told the court that his client was implicated in the case as a part of a conspiracy to harass him.

He said Abbas was not present at the scene and mentioned that his client was ill.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 denied Altaf bail in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice on October 28.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-1 rejected the bail petition of Alal in a case filed with Paltan Model Police Station over the vandalism of the Bangladesh Police Liberation War Museum in Rajarbagh Police Lines and the snatching of a police firearm during a clash between BNP activists and police on October 28.

The same court, however, granted BNP Vice-Chairman Shahjahan Omar bail in a case lodged with New Market Police Station over the torching of vehicles on November 4.

Police arrested Abbas at his Shahjahanpur home on October 31, Altaf in Tongi area on November 5, Alal in Shaheenbagh area on October 31, and Shahjahan in Uttara on November 5.