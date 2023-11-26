Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM

3.5kg cocaine seized

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh yesterday recovered 3.485kg of contraband cocaine from a bus in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

Acting on a tip-off that a consignment of cocaine would be taken to Cox's Bazar from Kushtia by a bus, a BGB team conducted a drive in the Banglabazar area around 8:10am, said a media release issued by the BGB.

As the bus reached Banglabazar, the BGB personnel searched for the drug in the vehicle and found it in a bag, according to the release.

