350 AL men accused in BNP office vandalism cases in Barguna

A total of 350 Awami League men including 93 named were made accused in two separate cases on charge of vandalising the BNP office of Barguna's Amtali upazila on August 5.

Amtali upazila AL president and former municipality mayor Matiar Rahman, the upazila AL secretary GM Osmani Hasan, former Amtali Upazila Vice Chairman and Municipality AL President Md Mojibur Rahman, and Amtali Upazila AL vice president and former municipality mayor Nazmul Ahsan Nannu are among the accused.

Amtali Upazila Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal convener Soeb Islam Helal and Municipality Jubo Dal President Zakir Howladar filed the cases last night, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

Amtali Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Tapu confirmed the filing of the cases and said legal actions will be taken against the accused after investigation.

According to the cases, around noon on August 5, the accused with sharp weapons, iron rods, and bamboo sticks attacked the Amtali upazila BNP office and damaged various important government buildings and vehicles.