35 arrested with locally made weapons, explosives in joint drive at Geneva Camp

A joint forces team, consisting of the army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion, arrested 35 people, including several alleged drug dealers, and recovered arms and ammunition during an operation at Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur area today.

Of the arrestees, four are drug dealers, including Picchi Raja, while others were involved in various criminal activities, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

Two pistols, 20 rounds of ammunition, numerous sharp weapons, 12 packets of splinters, 53 petrol bombs, and 50 helmets were seized during the drive, the release added.

"Local residents have accused Picchi Raja and his followers of running a drug trade in different parts of Mohammadpur. On August 5, firearms were looted from the police and police stations and those have reportedly been used in frequent shootings at Geneva Camp," it said.