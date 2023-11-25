3.485kg cocaine found in bus in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh today recovered 3.485kg of contraband cocaine from a bus in Cox's Bazar's Sadar upazila.

Acting on a tip-off that a consignment of cocaine would be taken to Cox's Bazar from Kushtia by a bus, a BGB team conducted a drive in Banglabazar area around 8:10am, said a media release issued by the BGB.

As the bus reached there, the BGB personnel searched for the drug in the vehicle and found it in a bag, said the release signed by Lt Col Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury, commanding officer of BGB 34 Battalion.

No one was arrested in this connection, the release added.