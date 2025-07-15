Crime & Justice
UNB, Bagerhat
Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:49 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

34 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bay

Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:49 PM
UNB, Bagerhat
Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:46 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:49 PM
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Navy has detained 34 Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for allegedly entering the country's maritime boundary and fishing illegally in the Bay of Bengal.

The vessels, "FB Jhor" and "FB Mangal Chandi-38", were intercepted near the Fairway Buoy area in the deep sea late yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Several species of sea fish were recovered from the trawlers.

Authorities said the detained fishermen were brought to Mongla for legal action.

Mongla Upazila Fisheries Officer Zahidul Islam said the Indian trawlers had intruded into Bangladeshi waters to catch fish.

During a routine patrol, the navy's radar picked up the suspicious vessels.

Sensing the presence of navy personnel, the trawlers attempted to flee but were eventually caught. Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station, said legal procedures are underway

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

সরকারি প্রকল্প কমছে, ধস নামছে নির্মাণ খাতে

একদিকে গত কয়েক বছরে মূল নির্মাণসামগ্রীর দাম ১২ থেকে ১৫ শতাংশ বেড়েছে, অন্যদিকে ব্যাংকঋণের সুদের হার ৯ শতাংশ থেকে বেড়ে ১৪-১৬ শতাংশ হয়েছে। অন্যদিকে সরকারি প্রকল্পে অর্থছাড় কমে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মুসলিম বিশ্বকে দুর্বল করতে চায় ইসরায়েল: ইরান

১ ঘণ্টা আগে