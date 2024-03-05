Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 10:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 10:16 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

33 teen gang members arrested

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 10:12 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 10:16 PM

Police's detective branch (DB) disclosed today that members of the teen gang named some of the former and present councillors of Dhaka city as "big brothers" for giving shelter.

The development came following the arrest of 33 members of the teen gang from the Wari and Gulshan area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Many of these arrestee members have police cases filed against them with different police stations.

Addressing reporters at the DB office, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner, said the gangs are involved in mugging, harassment, and eve-teasing across Badda, Vatara, Turag, and Jatrabari.

This comes after the DB's February 21 operation, where 10 gang members were apprehended for various offences in Tajmahal Road, Geneva Camp, and Basila.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মুসলিম দেশগুলো অভিন্ন মুদ্রা চালু করতে পারলে ভালো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তুরস্কের বাণিজ্য উপমন্ত্রী মোস্তফা তুজকুর নেতৃত্বে ডি-৮ বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রীদের প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে আলাপকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ কথা বলেন।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|প্রযুক্তি ও স্টার্টআপ

দেড় ঘণ্টা পর ফেসবুক-মেসেঞ্জারে লগইন স্বাভাবিক

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification