32 gold bars seized in Jashore, 2 arrested

Detective Branch of Police arrested two alleged gold smugglers and recovered 32 pieces of gold bars weighing 3.3 kilogrammes from them in Jashore this afternoon.

The value of the seized gold is Tk four crore, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain.

Based on a tip-off, a team of DB police conducted a raid in the New Market area and arrested Shahidullah, 35, and Suman, 40, said the official.

The arrestees were smuggling the gold from Dhaka to Benapole border in a private car.

A case has been filed with Jashore Kotwali Police Station in this connection, Belal Hossain said.